Maneskin have been cleared of drug use after they were asked to take a drug test by Eurovision bosses, as the European Broadcasting Union confirm "no drug use took place".
The Italian band won the contest in Rotterdam on Saturday night (22.05.21), but were later instructed to take a drug test by the show’s bosses amid allegations their frontman, Damiano David, snorted drugs during the broadcast.
And after complying with the request, it has now been confirmed the band have tested negative, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have said.
In a statement, the EBU revealed: "No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed.”
The EBU also said it was "alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band".
They added: "We wish to congratulate Maneskin once again and wish them huge success," it added. "We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year."
Damiano was accused of taking cocaine after footage showed him leaning over a table during the grand final of the song contest, but the band denied the allegations, saying Damiano was picking glass off the floor after it was dropped by bandmate Thomas Raggi.
They said on Instagram: "We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, ‘cause we have nothing to hide.
"We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us. Rock n roll never dies. We love you. (sic)"
Maneskin had been favourites to win the competition ahead of the final, and ultimately walked away victorious thanks to their song, ‘Zitti e buoni’.
