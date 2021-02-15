Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori have been announced as the co-designers of the 2021 BRITs trophy.

Ahead of the annual music awards ceremony on May 11 - which was moved from its usual February date due to the COVID-19 pandemic - details about the creative team behind the BRITs have been confirmed, including the news that the renowned London-based artist and stage designer and the British-Nigerian designer will be in charge of the creative direction and design of the show.

The pair will come up with their own iteration of the trophy, which has previously been designed by the likes of Tracey Emin, Zaha Hadid and Sir David Adjaye.

On the new team, Universal Music UK’s Rebecca Allen and Selina Webb, who are at the helm of the BRITs this year, said: “However the world is looking come May, our ambition is not for a “normal” BRITs but a show which truly reflects the spirit of the past year. Working alongside the 2021 BRITS Committee, we have an exceptional creative team with Sally [Wood, executive producer], Es and Yinka to deliver the best and most exciting show possible - a BRITs about collaboration, culture and community as well as a celebration of some of the brilliant music which is helping us all through.”

What's more, the BRITs have "shaken up" the categories to "reflect an industry that is even more inclusive".

A press release states that: "This year The BRIT Awards with Mastercard will also be looking at ways to champion the incredible work of those in the wider community who have gone above and beyond to help others over the last 12 months."

It’s also been announced that voting for the Rising Star Award - formerly known as the Critics' Choice Award - which debuted last year and was won by Celeste, will take place between February 24 and March 5.

Artists will only be eligible if, as of February 28, they have not yet achieved a Top 20 placing in the Official Albums Chart, or more than one Top 20 placing in the Official Singles Chart.

Overall voting eligibility is valid from December 13, 2019 until March 11, 2021.