Emma Mackey is to play the lead role in an upcoming Emily Bronte biopic.

The 24-year-old 'Sex Education' actress will portray the 'Wuthering Heights' author and will be joined by Joe Alwyn, who will play her conflicted lover.

Fionn Whitehead and Emily Beecham have also been approached to appear in the film as siblings Branwell and Charlotte Bronte respectively.

The film will be directed by 'The Conjuring 2' actress Frances O'Connor, who has also penned the script for the flick, which will focus on the early part of Bronte's life. 'Harry Potter' producer David Barron will produce the film with Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford.

The movie is expected to begin filming in Yorkshire, England, in early 2021.

Frances said: ''Emily Bronte's work and words are full of passion, feeling, violence, and fierce intelligence. In creating an imagined life for Emily, she will live again for our audience. Her story is about a young woman daring to form herself, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences.

''Emily is, in fact, a love letter to women today, especially young women, a calling to them to challenge themselves to connect with their authentic voice and potential. I am so excited to work with such a thrilling, talented, young cast; luminous, intelligent and spirited.''

Barron added: ''We are going to produce a movie of significant ambition - for audiences to enjoy and celebrate the scale of Emily Bronte's own magnificent imagination.''