Emma Lou Connolly doesn't plan her outfits.

The 30-year-old model - who is has been married to 'Made In Chelsea' strar Ollie Proudlock since 2020 - admitted that she dresses like she "hasn't looked at what [she is] wearing."

she said: " Routine and me, we don't really get on ,because my career as a model meant every day was so different. I've always been very much , take each day as it comes; I was a bit of a winger. If I liked something, then I would go for it. I often dress like I haven’t looked at what I’m wearing, I don’t really plan ahead! Mostly it's like...leggings and a baggy t-shirt."

Emma then went on to open up about her early career in modelling, speaking of how she remained persistent when an agency initially rejected her because it was thought she was too short at 5' 7.5".

She said: "I would always cling on to that extra half an inch! I remember it so clearly, I said to them 'Give me a month and I'll prove to you I can do it. And in that month, I pulled in all these jobs and I ended up being with them for 15 years. It was a amazing, and I never looked back because I didn't have to."

The beauty - who has amassed almost half a million followers on Instagram where she shares tips on buying bargains on eBay - has also launched another page on the social media site called The Greedy Model, where she shares meal inspiration and recipe ideas.

She told Hello Fashion: "Having been a model for 15 years, and being very greedy, The Greedy Model was born."