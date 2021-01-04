Emma Heming Willis is launching her body care brand in the US after originally launching it in Germany in 2016.
The 42-year-old model - who has Evelyn, six, and Mabel, eight, with husband Bruce Willis - first launched Cocobaba in Germany in 2016 after she found coconut oil to be incredibly helpful with smoothing out her stretch marks when she was pregnant with her first child.
She WWD: “I was looking for a clean, effective skin-care line. I’m just genetically prone to stretch marks. I didn’t see anything on the market at the time that was what I was looking for, so I went toward an old family favourite which was just coconut oil. My grandma used it for cooking, for everything. My mom used it on me … I came out stretch-mark-free and was just shocked.”
Now, Emma is expanding her brand in the new market, with the body scrub, body oil and butter mousse set to be available in the US.
The vegan line is dermatologically tested and free of silicones, parabens and mineral oils and was recently reformulated, having the fragrance removed.
She added: “I want moms to have that bit of luxury. You know, being a mom is tough. It’s hard to juggle, and self-care just goes to the wayside when you’re a new mom. I’m really just wanting to nurture these moms.”
Meanwhile, Emma reunited with her husband in May after Bruce decided to quarantine with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.
Emma shared videos on Instagram of Bruce, 65, playing fetch with their dogs and trying his hand at archery, and also posted photos of him playing with their daughters.
While Rumer posted a video of the whole family celebrating Evelyn's sixth birthday by teaching her to ride a bike.
Emma also shared the same video and wrote: "A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off (sic)"
