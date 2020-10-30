'The Crown' star Emma Corrin has teamed up with Kim Basinger and Chloe Sevigny for Miu Miu's Christmas campaign.
Emma Corrin has joined Miu Miu’s Christmas campaign.
‘The Crown’ star has teamed up with the fashion brand alongside famous faces Kim Basinger, Chloe Sevigny, Du Juan and Raffey Cassidy, Jordan Kristine Seamón and Storm Reid to represent the idea of the “icon”.
Announcing the campaign, the Italian women's fashion brand said in a statement : “Each adds a depth and richness to the Miu Miu universe. A cast comprising actors and performers is inherently keyed to the meaning of Miu Miu – of transformation, of reinvention, of a woman who can be women.”
The campaign features the talents of established and emerging stars pictured in the brand’s pre-spring 2021 collection photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with creative direction by Katie Grand.
It continues the long-standing relationship between Miu Miu and ‘50 Shades Darker’ star Kim Basinger, who has starred in multiple campaigns for the Italian fashion house.
Likewise, Chloe Sevigny has been featured in Miu Miu campaigns since 1996 when she was just 22 years old.
The campaign captures the star’s feminine strength with notions of girlhood as the women pose in pastel hues and crystal-adorned clothes featuring vintage-inspired frills and bold patterns.
Meanwhile, Emma - who plays Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ - has learned some styling tips from the late royal and used her iconic fashion sense to help her navigate her way through the series.
She said: “Having her fashion to hold onto was such a powerful tool during filming. When I would film a scene from episode three and episode nine in the same day, if I had one of those famous suits to put on, I’d know: ‘Okay, I’m in this phase for Diana.’ Clothes make such a difference to how you hold yourself and where you are mentally. It speaks to the power of fashion.”
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata clearly feels passionate about the problems in his country, but despite...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
In years gone by, Henry 'Razor' Sharp and Billy 'The Kid' McDonnen were at the...
Jeff Bridges and Kim Basinger give a pair of extraordinary performances in "The Door in...
"Cellular" has all the earmarks of a genuinely smart thriller rewritten by a studio-lapdog script...