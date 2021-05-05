Emma Corrin and Lila Moss star in Miu Miu's campaign with Levi's.

The 25-year-old 'Crown' star and the 18-year-old model have teamed up to front the latest collaboration between the Italian fashion label and American clothing company, alongside model Georgia Palmer.

The collection includes "refreshed and renewed" Levi's classic 80s and 90s denim with classic Miu Miu embellishments.

The sustainable line also includes a 40-year-old Levi’s jacket that has been transformed with puff sleeves and a pair of 501s covered in rhinestones.

The collection hits Selfridges and MiuMiu.com on May 24.

It comes after Emma teamed up with Miu Miu for their Christmas campaign last year alongside famous faces Kim Basinger, Chloe Sevigny, Du Juan and Raffey Cassidy, Jordan Kristine Seamón and Storm Reid to represent the idea of the “icon”.

Announcing the campaign, the brand said in a statement at the time: “Each adds a depth and richness to the Miu Miu universe. A cast comprising actors and performers is inherently keyed to the meaning of Miu Miu – of transformation, of reinvention, of a woman who can be women.”

The campaign featured the talents of established and emerging stars pictured in the brand’s pre-spring 2021 collection photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with creative direction by Katie Grand. It continued the long-standing relationship between Miu Miu and ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ star Kim, who has starred in multiple campaigns for the fashion house over the years.

Likewise, Chloe Sevigny was featured in Miu Miu campaigns since 1996 when she was just 22 years old.

The campaign captured the star’s feminine strength with notions of girlhood as the women posed in pastel hues and crystal-adorned clothes featuring vintage-inspired frills and bold patterns.