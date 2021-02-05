Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in 'My Policeman', a movie exploring the sexual politics of the 1950s, a time when homosexuality is illegal.
Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in a new film.
The 'Crown' actress has landed her first major movie role in 'My Policeman', which is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel and explores the sexual politics of the 1950s, a time when homosexuality is illegal.
Emma will play Marion, who falls for her friend's older brother, Harry's character Tom Burgess, and though the couple marry, the policeman is also in love with Patrick Hazelwood, but the two men cannot be open about their relationship.
According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye, the role of Patrick has yet to be cast, and bosses on the Amazon Films-backed picture - which will be directed by Michael Grandage - are also looking for actors to play the trio 40 years later.
In the novel, the story plays out in the form of two journals, one from Marion and one from Patrick, offering their contrasting views of Tom.
Filming is scheduled to begin in April from a screenplay penned by 'Philadelphia' writer Ron Nyswaner.
Emma recently admitted she is "pleased" to have left 'The Crown' after just one series of playing Princess Diana because she doesn't want to be typecast as "posh English".
Asked if she’ll watch the next series, she said: “Yes! I’m looking forward to it.
“Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman and I loved that arc.
“But I’m also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole.
“The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am.”
However, the English star admitted she finds the audition process “scary” and has been warned by her agent that she needs to try harder.
She said of auditioning: “The insecurity and stress around it shifts but doesn’t go away. It mutates.
“Recently, I’ve been sent a lot of scripts and I feel like a very small fish in a huge ocean. It’s scary.
“My manager called me and he said, ‘What’s going on? On a lot of the tapes you’ve sent in, I can tell you’re not trying.’ I felt awful.
“But what he said next was right. ‘This is where the battle begins. You’re not at a place where this is going to be easy. You’re up against household names like Emma Stone.’ “
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...