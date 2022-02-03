Victoria’s Secret has cast Emira D’Spain as their first Black transgender model.

The iconic lingerie brand has hired the 25-year-old TikTok star to showcase its Valentine’s Day lingerie collection.

Emira reminisced about how she had “dreamed” of working with the company on snap of her wearing items from the collection on her Instagram on which she posts under the name Xoxoemira.

She wrote: “Honored to be the first black trans girl working with @victoriassecret

"As a kid I only DREAMED of being a part of Victoria’s Secret."

Emira thanked fellow transgender model Valentina Sampaio who “paved the way” after becoming the brand’s first transgender model after she posed for their Victoria’s Secret PINK line and Emira called it an “honour” to land her VS contract during Black History Month.

She continued: “It’s such an honour to continue that legacy on the first day of Black History Month. Go watch my TikTok to see and stay tuned for more to come.”

Emria also shared her dream of “empowering” the transgender community and how “grateful’ she was to work with the brand.

She said in a statement: "I want to empower young trans women and men around the world to show them that the beauty and fashion industries are changing, especially if you are a POC. I am so grateful to work with Victoria’s Secret and hope this paves the way for those after me."

The global retailer recently came under fire after facing a number of serious allegations - including design plagiarism, company executives fostering a culture of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation - prompting them to focus on reshaping their image.

This remake included establishing the VS Collective - a movement that incorporated Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Gu, Paloma Elsesser and Priyanka Chopra Jonas - scrapping their annual fashion show and the brand’s use of ‘Angels’, such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Elsa Hosk, and many others.