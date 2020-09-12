Dream-pop artist Emily Magpie dropped her debut album Let's Talk About the Weather earlier this year, and we got to speak to her about her DIY aesthetic and how she's handled her creative ventures so far.

Emily Magpie

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Eclectic collected sounds and hefty bass lines mixed into dreamy vocals. Exploring nature, connection, modern life and trying to understand it.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Being DIY means having to manage so many elements of being a musician - writing, producing, performing, the admin of booking and releasing... I enjoy all of these individually but what I've found challenging is finding the space to do all of them, and maintaining your own peace and happiness within all that split attention and busy-ness.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It's so subjective, it really depends on what you want, who you are, what's happening around you. I think all you can do is try and understand what it is you're making, and how to connect with other people, and then keep doing that in new ways.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

I have a lot of ideas and love to learn and challenge myself which has meant I have always had a lot of creative control but collaboration is so important too. I write and produce the songs, but I collaborate with others on the mixing and mastering, and I love their creative input. I'm also playing live with a band now and letting the album fly off in different directions has actually been one of the most exciting things so far.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

A lot from nature, from listening to that itchy little voice inside your head (mine seems to be very insistent), from the world and people around me and a feeling of needing to express and process it. And being a music addict, constantly listening to all sorts of different tunes.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

James Blake or Grimes. Incredible, interesting and unique producers and artists and I love their work and how they've evolved.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

There's a good story about trying to get a piano removed from my house but it's a bit long and I am ashamed...

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I'd love for the band to play e-v-e-r-y-w-h-e-r-e... and for lots of people to hear this new album, and feel a connection.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

In Bristol. Or maybe somewhere hotter...

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Let's Talk About the Weather is out now, and we've got a load of shows booked. These are uncertain times with the coronavirus outbreak, but safety allowing we hope to perform as much as possible and meet lots of lovely audiences.