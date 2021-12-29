'Emily in Paris' looks are now available for customers to purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
The ‘Emily in Paris’ wardrobe is now available to purchase at Saks.
The American luxury department store chain - which opened its flagship shop on Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan, New York in 1924 - is bringing Emily Cooper’s looks from Netflix rom-com sensation ‘Emily In Paris’ to their stores.
The luxury retailer has released its ‘Emily In Paris’ Curated Collection to coincide with the season two premiere of the show.
In a statement to FootwearNews, Saks said: “We know our customer loves the fashion in ‘Emily in Paris’ so we curated a collection that allows them to bring that home with them.”
Customers of Saks can now get the exclusive looks seen on Lily Collins, who plays the titular character.
Saks noted that their ‘Emily in Paris’ inspired collection features a Parisian style of clothes, which includes ready-to-wear as well as accessories from a list of well established and up-and-coming designers.
The French and European designers include AZ Factory, Barrie, EYEM by Ileana Makri, Roberto Coin, Zeus + Dione and more.
Costume designer and stylist Patricia Fields – of ‘Sex and the City’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ fame – has designed the outfits for the show and explained that Emily carries on the legacy of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw through her wardrobe.
She said: “If Sarah Jessica is the queen, Lily is the Princess.”
In season two, Emily is seen sporting lots of bold, textured, patterned, dresses, gowns, shoes and bags.
