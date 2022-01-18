Camille Razat has posted a close-up of her skin without any make-up on to highlight her natural beauty.
'Emily in Paris' star Camille Razat has shown off her skin's "natural texture".
The 27-year-old French actress-and-model - who stars as Camille in the Netflix hit - took to Instagram to show off her glowing complexion with no filter on Monday (17.01.22), after undergoing the Hydra Care treatment by Paris' Cible Skin, which "removes the deepest impurities, while simultaneously nourishing the skin."
She captioned two close-up snaps of her bare face: "Hey queens, here’s a real skin texture with a @cibleskinparis hydracare effect. Serving you a no make up pic and a “no make up” look #nofilter (sic)"
Camille - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in the comedy-drama - previously admitted she is a "control freak" when it comes to skincare.
She said: "I’m a control freak about my skincare routine so I wake up and apply my serum and cream. I love the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum and [Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging] Moisturizer Fragrance Free. They’re so hydrating and plump my skin. Then I use a gua sha to massage and depuff my face."
The former 'Disappearance' star also revealed that she wears minimal make-up, but likes to spend "10 minutes" perfecting her "wild and fluffy" brows.
She said: "I don’t use too much make-up and I don’t have much time to make myself up these days.
"I only use a little mix of concealers for my dark circles, a blush that I apply to my cheeks and eyelids and maybe on my lips.
"I apply tan powder under my cheekbones to add shape to my face and I put on mascara after curling my lashes.
"I love L’Oréal Paris mascaras — Lash Paradise [Washable Mascara] makes your lashes look gorgeous. But I can spend ten minutes just on my eyebrows [alone]. I like them to be wild and fluffy!"
