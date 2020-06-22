Emily and Peter Andre want to have two more children before the singer turns 50.
Emily Andre wants to have two more children in the next three years.
The 30-year-old medic revealed that she and husband Peter - who already share Amelia, six, and Theo, three - are considering adding to their brood before the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker turns 50.
In an interview with OK! magazine, Emily said: ''With Theo going to school in September, it gives us a year to think about so we have plenty of time.
''The kids never really ask about having another sibling but I guess there's already four of them and we have a busy household! I also don't worry about disrupting the family dynamic because I'm from a big family and so is Pete, it would obviously change, but you still try and give each child the same amount of time and love.''
Peter - who also has Junior, 15, and Princess, 12, with ex Katie Price - recently admitted that there was a ''big possibility'' that the couple would have more children.
The singer said: ''Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children. So now I'm really confused about what she wants. Before it was a definite no no.''
The television personality previously admitted that this would be the last year that he tries for a baby as he ''doesn't want to be changing nappies'' when he turns 50.
Peter explained: ''I said to Emily, 'If you want another one then we have to start trying now'. I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years. This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I'm over the nanny stage for good.''
