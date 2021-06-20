Emerald Fennell is taking some time out and then won't be sharing details of her next projects with anyone.
Emerald Fennell is keeping her next two projects a secret.
The 'Promising Young Woman' filmmaker - who is currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Vernon - is planning to take a break before getting back to work, but she's not telling anyone about the plans she's got for her next writing and directing ventures and will just see what happens to them.
Speaking to Empire magazine, she said: "I’m going to have this baby, take some time off and then I’ve got a couple of things I’m writing to direct. And what I’m going to do I think, because it was so wonderful on 'Promising Young Woman', with this one I’m not going to tell anyone. Nobody knows about them so I’ll just deliver the scrips and see if anyone likes them and wants to make them. “
But one project Emerald has been working on is 'Zatanna' - the first movie appearance for the titular character, who is a magician and considered one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC universe – and she relished the chance to work closely with J.J. Abrams because of her love of blockbusters when she was younger.
She said: “The things about Zatanna that’s so interesting is firstly working with Bad Robot And J.J (Abrams). If you grew up loving things like 'Jurassic Park' and Spielberg and all of those Hollywood Hollywood movies, J.J is just so exciting.
"And then 'Zatanna' is really interesting…what Warner Brothers are doing - they’re letting people be, or at least wanting to be - led by the story. And there are lots of things about her that felt like they could be really, really interesting.
"And it'll be an opportunity to make something really quite dark and that appealed to me, to make something big and scary. I love that stuff."
From Her To Eternity is the foundation stone that paved the way for Your Funeral...My Trial, Henry's Dream, Murder Ballads, Push The Sky Away,...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Hollis Lomax; consisting of Will Rowland (Keyboard/Vocals) Hugo Keays (Guitar) Will Ellis (Bass Guitar) and Rob Taylor (Drums), are excited about...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.