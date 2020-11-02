Emerald Fennell is "obsessed" with clothes.

The 'Crown' actress is currently only wearing casual attire because she knows her "sexy" garments and high-heeled shoes aren't suitable for running everyday errands, though she loves getting new glamorous garments.

She told Stella magazine of her style: "Mostly it’s jeans at the moment. I am obsessed with clothes. I have a wardrobe full of heels and sexy clothes, but I’m not going to go to Starbucks in platforms.’

Emerald's dream wardrobe includes garments from Gucci, "sexy milkmaid dresses" from Gül Hürgel and her own sister's label, Coco Fennell.

She said: "It sounds like cheating, because she is my sister, but nobody does flattering like she does."

But the 'Killing Eve' showrunner admitted she gets "lazy" with her appearance when she's in America.

She laughed: "I got even lazier when I got to LA. The people there are the most beautiful you’ve ever seen, so a bit of Rimmel eyeliner is not going to cut it."

Emerald's parents are upmarket jeweller Theo Fennell – whose clients include Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Ronnie Wood – and author Louise Fennell, and she recalled how "glamorous" they always were when she was growing up.

She said: "Joan [Collins], yes, she was around. Every cell of her is iconic, a proper star. There was a tiny bit of that, but it mostly happened when we were asleep.

"Mum and Dad were so glamorous. I remember them getting ready to go to parties; Mum would have an amazing beehive, and wear Dad’s gold jewellery, a Versace dress and would smell of Chanel No 5. I just thought, 'That is so cool.' "