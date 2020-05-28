Elvis Presley's ''used'' and ''worn'' jockstrap is up for sale.

The late singer had the glitzy piece, which was emblazoned with his initials, made for him by a fan and wore it several times in the 1970s.

The jockstrap eventually ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, a singer who opened an Elvis museum in Memphis but it is now among the pieces in a celebrity memorabilia sale with an asking price of £29,950.

Daniel Wade, manager of Paul Fraser Collectibles in Bristol which is selling the jockstrap, said: ''It is extravagant. It is absurd. It is absolutely Elvis.

''I'm sure the new owner won't be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night. The Elvis magic will work wonders, I'm certain.

''Joking aside, Elvis owned garments are scarce and hugely popular with collectors.

''This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King.''

A pair of knickers created for Madonna's 1987 'Who's That Girl' tour are offered for sale - in ''superb condition'' for £18,000.

The pink pants, which are emblazoned with the word KISS, come framed in a sealed display unit.

The company are also selling an Afghan coat previously owned and worn by late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan, with the grey patchwork garment offered for £4,950.

The most expensive item in the sale is a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair, which was snipped and saved by her hairdresser on the iconic night when she sang 'Happy Birthday Mr President' to John F Kennedy in 1962.

The blonde tresses are up for sale for a staggering £250,000.

For memorabilia collectors not willing to shell out so much, the company are offering a lock of Daniel Radcliffe's hair for the bargain price of £399.