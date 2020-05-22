Ellie Goulding has released new single 'Power'.

Following trap-pop number 'Worry About Me', featuring blackbear, Ellie has given fans another taste of what to expect from her upcoming fourth studio album.

The synth-pop track deals with how ''21st Century relationships'' can be ''dictated by social media''.

In a statement, Ellie - who married art dealer Caspar Jopling last year - said: ''I wanted to release this song off my upcoming album as a preview into the world my new album is in!

'''Power' is about relationships in the 21st Century, how they can now be dictated by social media, superficiality and material things.

''Dating can sometimes start out with lies or embellishments.

''The girl in the song is disillusioned by love and the cruel, good looking, self-obsessed people she keeps ending up with.''

The release of 'Power' comes after Ellie teased that her new LP is in the vein of her ''iconic'' second record 'Halcyon'.

The British star described the follow-up to 2015's pop LP, 'Delirium', as ''slightly more soulful'', and also explained why she took such a long time to make her fourth record, which is due out this year.

She said: ''It's much closer to home.

''The album's a lot of nostalgia and stories about becoming a woman.

''I play all the instruments and the arrangements are all mine.

''The chords that I was using were out of my comfort zone - they were less pop chords and slightly more soulful.''

She continued: ''Overall, this record is much more in the world of my second album [2012's 'Halcyon'] which my fans always say is my 'iconic album.'''

The 33-year-old musician has taken five years to put out another record because she ''went through a few things''.

She admitted: ''When I released my last album in 2015, I would have laughed if someone had said that I was going to be releasing my next one in 2020.

''That was not the plan, but I went through a few things.''

And the 'Lights' singer ended up writing about ''becoming a woman'' and owning her independence.

She added: ''The album became very centred around having this newfound independence without needing someone else, and becoming a woman - as corny as it sounds.

''I want my music to be hopeful.

''I like to provide people with some kind of remedy, but also just show that everyone goes through the same thing.''