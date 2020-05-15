Ellie Bamber is ''empowered'' by makeup.

The 23-year-old actress has slammed the idea that ''feminists'' cannot be ''interested in beauty'', as she says the notion is ''judgemental'', and insists makeup and beauty products can be ''exciting''.

She said: ''I think it's a total misconception that you can't be a feminist and be interested in beauty. Because why not? It's quite a judgmental thing to think. Feminism is all about equality. So what if a woman wants to experiment with beauty and feel confident? That's really empowering. I don't think they should be linked in any way. You should be able to do what you want with your beauty and experiment in all kinds of wonderful ways. I know, personally, that experimenting with new make-up looks is something I find exciting.''

Ellie loves to switch up her own makeup looks by changing her lip colour, and says trying something different with her look makes her feel like a whole new person.

She added: ''I really enjoy [experimenting]. Adding a new colour for a lipstick or trying something else on the eyes makes you feel different. For me, I'm used to wearing make-up to get into character so I think that plays a role in my life. If I'm going out for dinner with friends I'll sometimes go for a darker eye as it makes me feel more mysterious. But if it's a sunny day I'll go for a bright lipstick.''

And the 'Nocturnal Animals' star is currently obsessed with ''liquid liner flicks''.

When asked about the products she's experimenting with at the moment, she said: ''At the moment I've been doing liquid liner flicks, which I've never really tried before. I normally use a pencil that I'm able to smudge into a flick. I was terrified liquid liner would be quite difficult to attempt but it's actually just as easy.''

Ultimately though, Ellie believes true beauty starts from within.

The 'Show' actress told Marie Claire UK's Beauty Bytes: ''For me, beauty really starts with what you stand for inside and kindness. I think that really shows on the outside. Self-confidence is something that's really beautiful, too, so being comfortable in your own skin and acceptance.''