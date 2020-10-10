According to Ella Mai, the coronavirus lockdown may have helped her creativity.
Ella Mai thinks the coronavirus lockdown may have helped her creativity.
The 25-year-old singer has been forced to record in restricted environment due to safety measures over recent months,but Ella doesn't think it's been a problem for her.
Ella said: "Honestly, other than the fact that I couldn't go to the studio and when I did, I was under different measures. Like, only a certain number of people were allowed in the room to stay safe, but that was it.
"Creatively, it might have actually helped. I don't know, because I'm a creature of habit. So being able to be in the room with the same three or four people [didn't affect me]. I don't need to be on a beach somewhere, [because] I'm a creature of habit.
"So if I can be in the same room and know exactly where everything is, it kind of makes me a bit more comfortable than being somewhere different everyday. The pandemic didn't really affect me creatively in any way."
Ella released her debut album back in 2018, but she's adopted a different approach to her new record.
She told Billboard: "I think these sessions that I've been doing for the sophomore album are a lot more figured out.
"When I was recording the debut, I was a lot younger, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to sound like, figure out what I wanted to say - and as much as I love my debut album, I was in a very much different space career-wise and as a person. I was 21, 22."
'Black Market Music' was released on this day (October 9th) in 2000.
The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
How poetry has influenced musical pop culture.
She's managed to upset an entire community with one song.
Here are the five most anticipated releases for the next month.
From Everything Everything to Idles, it's been a great month for music.
His new album is available in November 2020.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.