Ella Balinska always takes her make-up off after a night out.

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star - who is the daughter of model-turned-chef Lorraine Pascale, 49 - makes her pals commit to "washing [their] faces", no matter how late they get home because she knows it is important to look after her skin.

She said: : “I always say to my friends: “No matter how late we get back, ladies, we are washing our faces.” I’ll use the Softening Cleansing Foam (£50/$75) from Clé de Peau Beauté , and then I will use the Intensive Fortifying Cream (£110/$160). I don’t use a lot, as I like my skin to breathe when I sleep, but I will use a bit before bed and I’ll wake up feeling fresh.”

The ‘Resident Evil’ star revealed her “approach” to beauty is very “routine-based” while sharing her love of Clé de Peau Beauté in the AM as in the PM.

Ella told Vogue.com: “My approach is very routine-based. I love doing my morning routine because it really gives me that sense of accomplishment. The first accomplishment of the day is a shower, and the next is my morning routine. I recently incorporated the Serum (£215/$295) and La Crème (£520/$550) from Clé de Peau Beauté into my routine. I’ve also got my vitamin C and my hyaluronic acid. It makes me feel very fresh.”

‘The Occupant’ star admitted to using make-up to find her “alter ego” - with a particular love for “bold eyeshadow” - but emphasised the importance of a good foundation.

She said: “Everyone has an alter ego. I love being able to play around with my alter ego when it comes to make-up. I love bold eyeshadows in particular. But the key is my foundation. One thing I learned recently is that everyone thinks that they only have one colour, but actually, the skin on your face shifts and changes. To structure your face in a way that looks great you don’t want to do one wash; you need darker colours around the outside, and [to] highlight with a lighter foundation everywhere else. It’s about putting different colours in different areas and blending it together. There’s something very poetic about make-up, the way that you can just make art on your face.”