Ella Balinska always takes her make-up off after a night out and tells her friends to do the same.
Ella Balinska always takes her make-up off after a night out.
The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star - who is the daughter of model-turned-chef Lorraine Pascale, 49 - makes her pals commit to "washing [their] faces", no matter how late they get home because she knows it is important to look after her skin.
She said: : “I always say to my friends: “No matter how late we get back, ladies, we are washing our faces.” I’ll use the Softening Cleansing Foam (£50/$75) from Clé de Peau Beauté , and then I will use the Intensive Fortifying Cream (£110/$160). I don’t use a lot, as I like my skin to breathe when I sleep, but I will use a bit before bed and I’ll wake up feeling fresh.”
The ‘Resident Evil’ star revealed her “approach” to beauty is very “routine-based” while sharing her love of Clé de Peau Beauté in the AM as in the PM.
Ella told Vogue.com: “My approach is very routine-based. I love doing my morning routine because it really gives me that sense of accomplishment. The first accomplishment of the day is a shower, and the next is my morning routine. I recently incorporated the Serum (£215/$295) and La Crème (£520/$550) from Clé de Peau Beauté into my routine. I’ve also got my vitamin C and my hyaluronic acid. It makes me feel very fresh.”
‘The Occupant’ star admitted to using make-up to find her “alter ego” - with a particular love for “bold eyeshadow” - but emphasised the importance of a good foundation.
She said: “Everyone has an alter ego. I love being able to play around with my alter ego when it comes to make-up. I love bold eyeshadows in particular. But the key is my foundation. One thing I learned recently is that everyone thinks that they only have one colour, but actually, the skin on your face shifts and changes. To structure your face in a way that looks great you don’t want to do one wash; you need darker colours around the outside, and [to] highlight with a lighter foundation everywhere else. It’s about putting different colours in different areas and blending it together. There’s something very poetic about make-up, the way that you can just make art on your face.”
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.