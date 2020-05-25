Elizabeth Chambers gushed about being ''beyond grateful'' to be married to Armie Hammer in a 10th wedding anniversary tribute.
Elizabeth Chambers gushed about how ''beyond grateful'' she is to have Armie Hammer as her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary.
The 37-year-old actress-and-journalist and her 'Call Me By Your Name' actor spouse celebrated the marriage milestone on Friday (22.05.20) with a trip to the beach in Beverly Hills with their kids Harper, five, and Ford, three.
Alongside snaps from their ceremony and one of the family on the beach, Elizabeth wrote on Instagram: ''TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends.
''Happy Anniversary, my love. I'm beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey's friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment. (sic)''
Armie previously gushed about how ''lucky'' he feels to be married to Elizabeth.
The 'On the Basis of Sex' star finds it frustrating that his spouse is always referred to just as his wife because she is so much ''smarter and much more successful'' than he is.
He said: ''I see it all the time in my own personal life, where my wife, who is so much smarter and so much harder working and so much more successful in so many different ways than I am, still gets introduced or written about as Armie Hammer's wife, when in reality, I'm lucky to be her husband.''
The 'Hotel Mumbai' star went on to praise Elizabeth for being an ''exemplary'' parent and role model to their brood.
He added: ''[My wife] is an incredibly strong and powerful woman who is not only able to hold down multiple jobs, and create a home environment, but also be an exemplary mother and role model, not only to our children but to me as well.
''If she got the due credit that she deserved, then I would be Elizabeth Chambers' husband. But that's not how it works.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...