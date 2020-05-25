Elizabeth Chambers gushed about how ''beyond grateful'' she is to have Armie Hammer as her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The 37-year-old actress-and-journalist and her 'Call Me By Your Name' actor spouse celebrated the marriage milestone on Friday (22.05.20) with a trip to the beach in Beverly Hills with their kids Harper, five, and Ford, three.

Alongside snaps from their ceremony and one of the family on the beach, Elizabeth wrote on Instagram: ''TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends.

''Happy Anniversary, my love. I'm beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey's friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment. (sic)''

Armie previously gushed about how ''lucky'' he feels to be married to Elizabeth.

The 'On the Basis of Sex' star finds it frustrating that his spouse is always referred to just as his wife because she is so much ''smarter and much more successful'' than he is.

He said: ''I see it all the time in my own personal life, where my wife, who is so much smarter and so much harder working and so much more successful in so many different ways than I am, still gets introduced or written about as Armie Hammer's wife, when in reality, I'm lucky to be her husband.''

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star went on to praise Elizabeth for being an ''exemplary'' parent and role model to their brood.

He added: ''[My wife] is an incredibly strong and powerful woman who is not only able to hold down multiple jobs, and create a home environment, but also be an exemplary mother and role model, not only to our children but to me as well.

''If she got the due credit that she deserved, then I would be Elizabeth Chambers' husband. But that's not how it works.''