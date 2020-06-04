Edward Enninful says lockdown has been ''creatively speaking, the best period of my career''.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has provided a number of challenges for him and his team but said that quarantining at home has removed all other distractions from his life and he has been able to fully focus on the magazine.

He explained: ''Like many people in the fashion industry, lockdown has meant that, for the first time in a long while, I've had time on my hands.

''I'm not running around doing 100 things: the events, the catwalk shows, the travel for fashion shoots that are part and parcel of editing a magazine like British Vogue. Working from my home, in west London, I've been able to work closely with the editorial team, as well as the fashion editors and the photographers, and we have been able to come up with new ways of looking at culture and fashion.

''It's been challenging, being physically separated from the team and the office but, creatively speaking, it's been the best period of my career.''

Edward added that he and his team have had to challenge themselves and he is proud of what they have achieved.

He told Vogue.co.uk: ''We've had to think outside the box, beyond 'the girl in the studio', and we've come up with some incredible ideas. I've been proud of how the team has pulled together as a group, with our contributors bringing so many wonderful concepts to our attention, too. I really feel it's been a creative renaissance.''