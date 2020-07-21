Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's niece and nephew acted as bridesmaid and pageboy at his wedding to Princess Beatrice.

The 37-year-old property developer tied the knot with the 31-year-old princess at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor last Friday (17.07.20) and while Edoardo's son Christopher, also known as Wolfie, acted as best man, he was joined by Edoardo's niece and nephew Coco and Freddie, according to HELLO!.

The pair - who are the children of Edoardo's sister Natalia, 38, and her husband Tod Yeomans, 36 - made up the wedding party alongside Wolfie, three and Beatrice's sister Eugenie, 30, as maid of honour.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Beatrice's father Prince Andrew was able to walk her down the aisle because she and Edoardo had been isolating with her parents at Royal Lodge in the weeks before the intimate service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: ''The bride was walked down the aisle by her father.''

Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and the groom's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, read ''two of the couple's favourite poems'', 'I carry you in my heart' by E. E. Cummings and 'Sonnet 116' by William Shakespeare.

Edoardo's father, Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, flew in from France, for the ceremony, which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The service included St Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13, but there was no singing.

Buckingham Palace said: ''In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played - but not sung.''