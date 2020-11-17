EDDIE VAN HALEN's son Wolfgang has revealed his later father battled both stage four cancer and a brain tumour and was told he had "six weeks" to live in 2017.
Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed his father EDDIE VAN HALEN battled a brain tumour and stage four lung cancer before he passed away.
The rock legend died last month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with the disease.
And his son has shared details of the illnesses his parent faced and how the late Van Halen guitarist was "excited" about reuniting with his bandmates for a "classic line-up" tour, before his condition worsened.
The 29-year-old musician says he was fortunate to have three more years with his dad after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2017 and was given just weeks to live.
Wolfgang credits the extra time they had together to the treatment the riff-maker had in Germany.
Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: “The doctors were like, ‘You have six weeks.'
“Whatever the f*** they do over there, it’s amazing, because I got three more years with him.”
Eddie was later involved in a motorcycle accident in 2019, and then got diagnosed with a brain tumour, for which he underwent Gamma Knife radiosurgery.
He added: “But as time went on, s*** kept stacking up and stacking up. It just never let up.”
Wolfgang - who has played bass in the 'Jump' group since 2007 - says his dad was thrilled about the reunion plans.
He admitted: “That’s important, to let people know, that yeah, that was real, and we were so excited about it. It just didn’t pan out.”
Meanwhile, Wolfgang paid tribute to his late father in the music video for his new single, 'Distance', from his solo band Mammoth WVH's upcoming album.
The promo closes with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.
Wolfgang said in a press release about the track: “As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life."
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
System of a Down have never been ones to shy away from social and political issues, but 'Protect The Land' is one of the most powerful...
Ahead of the release of his second album Stephen Fanning talks exclusively to Contact Music about his music, his inspirations and his aspirations.
Kylie, AC/DC and Miley Cyrus are ones to watch this month.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.