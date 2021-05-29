Ed Sheeran has added a band to his live performances.

The 30-year-old musician has always used a loop pedal on stage but admitted he felt he needed a full band for a better performance.

He said: "I’m using a band for the first time and it feels like the next stage. I’ve done band stuff before but only at the request of TV shows.”

"I've done the loop pedal thing for 15 year and wanted to try something different. What I felt were the weakest bits of the tour were some of the songs that needed a band."

Ed has been working on his fourth album and predicted that his comeback single will be "really different".

He told BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North ahead of his Big Weekend show: "The first single is really different – like really, really different.

"Every time I released a first single from an album I’ve been nervous about it because I don’t know how it’s gonna go – and I like that feeling. I like the idea of putting something out and being like, ‘I don’t know how people are gonna feel about this’."