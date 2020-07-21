Radiohead rocker Ed O'Brien has recalled the time he was spiked at Reading festival and thought he was Elvis for the rest of the night.
Ed O'Brien was once spiked with LSD and had such a wild trip he thought he was Elvis.
The Radiohead rocker, 52, has recalled the time he was at the legendary Reading festival in England, as a punter, and someone dropped some acid into his drink.
The 'Creep' hitmaker ended up spending the whole night looking at the mirror thinking he was the late King of Rock and Roll.
Speaking on 'The Adam Buxton Podcast', he said: ''I once got spiked at the Reading Festival in a year we didn't play.
''Someone gave me some acid and I remember I was just like, 'What's going on?'
''I had an amazing night.
''I kept on looking in the mirror thinking I was Elvis.
''That's a classic bad drugs story.
''They are really not for everybody.''
Ed - who released his debut solo album, 'Earth', under the moniker EOB in April - previously opened up about ditching drugs and booze in 2001 in a bid to find ''peace'' after battling with depression for so long.
He said: ''I suffered from depression for years so it's about empowerment, taking on my responsibilities and seeing a shrink or whatever to make me better.
''I've realised those darkest moments are moments of opportunity. You can do nothing and carry on but these moments are so dark, you don't go there.
''So you say, 'I will give up booze, I will take up meditation, as I cannot go back to that place'. And that's what I did from 2001. I stopped drinking and drugs and started on a journey of, essentially, self-help.''
Meanwhile, Ed recently teased that Radiohead will ''definitely'' make a new album.
The guitarist says he and his bandmates plan to make a follow-up to 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool', but there is no timeframe for when they'll start work on new material.
He said: ''I'm sure there will be another album.
''That last record was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.''
He added that it ''will definitely happen'', but warned: ''But when that is, I have no idea...''
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.