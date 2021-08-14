Earth, Wind & Fire are to release a reimagining of their hit 'You Want My Love'.

The Grammy-winning icons have teamed up with acclaimed producer Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and singer-songwriter Lucky Dave for a new version of the track to mark its 45th anniversary.

The tune blends the music of Earth, Wind & Fire with contemporary stars and will be released on August 20.

'You Want My Love' was released on the album 'Gratitude' in 1975 and would earn a Grammy nomination for Best Arrangement For Voices two years later.

Lead singer Philip Bailey said: "I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration – Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honour to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way."

Edmonds added: “This project has been fantastic to work on. We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honouring the original."

Lucky Daye said: “When I first got the call, I flipped. Artists like me only dream of moments like this. I’m honored to be a part of the Earth, Wind & Fire legacy. I love these guys, man."

Earth, Wind & Fire are also set to perform the track on stage in New York City for the 'WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert' to celebrate the Big Apple's reopening as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.