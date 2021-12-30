Dylan Penn always thought acting was “silly” and she expected to have a career behind-the-scenes, but she now has a "newfound respect" for the craft.
Dylan Penn always thought acting was “silly”.
The 30-year-old star – who is the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright – dreamed of a job in the film industry but expected to be behind the camera in some capacity, but her role in her dad’s new movie ‘Flag Day’ has given her a “newfound respect” for the craft and she may now look for more parts.
She told Total Film magazine: “I always thought I’d be in the film industry but that I would be behind the camera, whether it was writing or directing.
“Acting, honestly, always just seemed so silly – adults playing dress up.
“Obviously I have a newfound respect for actors after doing this.
“And I think this feels like a really special story. This is one in a million and the role was so incredible.
“But yeah, I’m 30 years old. I’m coming to this very late in the game. Maybe I’ll continue.”
Both of Dylan’s parents separately gave her the same advice about acting, so it’s something that has stuck with her.
She said: “They both, separately, told me if anything felt false, whether it was what I was saying, or the way I was moving, don’t do it, because it will be false on the screen.
“Every time ‘action’ was called, that’s what I was repeating in my head.”
Meanwhile, Sean was delighted to direct his daughter in the film.
He said: “I’m really grateful this happened.
“I don’t mind saying I knew from the first day of shooting that I was going to be as proud as I am today.
“Because the second we started, I knew I had not set her up for failure.”
