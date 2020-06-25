The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered alongside former gang members in Los Angeles this week.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ''deeply engaged'' with those working at Homeboy Industries as they donned protective hairnets, gloves and masks to prepare food at the charity on Tuesday (23.06.20) afternoon.

Father Greg Boyle, who runs the organisation, said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality.''

And the couple - who have 13-month-old son Archie together - were praised for their ''down-to-earth'' attitudes.

Mariana Enriquez, manager of the Homegirl Café, told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey ... We will never forget it.''

The visit offered Meghan the chance to reconnect with Father Greg, as she and her mother, Doria Ragland, previously took part in one of his cooking workshops almost 20 years ago through her old school, Immaculate Heart High.

A source said: ''Meghan still remembers the tamale recipe she learned there to this day.''

Homeboy Industries offers counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training and direct opportunities for employment through 10 social enterprises, including the Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café.

The charity's programme #FeedHOPE has been helping out during the coronavirus pandemic, with participants in their schemes helping provide food to seniors and young people.

A source said: ''The Duchess and Duke connect deeply to Homeboy's mission ... To them, Homeboy is a perfect example of how empathy, kindness, and compassion can change the world.''