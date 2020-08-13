The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as an arcade, theatre, tennis court and tea house.
The royal couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - have splashed out $14,650,000 for an 18,000-square-foot home in Montecito, California and the five-acre grounds boast ancient olive trees rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, children's cottage and a pool.
As well as the bedrooms and bathrooms, the main house includes a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, gym, game room, arcade, theatre, wine cellar and five-car garage, and has reportedly updated with the latest Lutron lighting systems and Crestron, including iPad control.
There is also a two-bedroom guest house, and according to TMZ, the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, has already stayed there.
For added privacy, there are multiple access gates before anyone can get near the abode.
The royal couple moved into their new home last month, after previously staying in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion since moving to Los Angeles earlier this year.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Meghan and Harry finally feel like they are on their own, and it feels great. They bought this house without help from his family, they aren't using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It's truly theirs and they can't wait to make it a home.
''Meghan and Harry were totally blown away by Tyler's generosity.
''They are so excited to truly begin their life together in California, but they'll never forget the kindness that he showed them.''
Harry and Meghan's new neighbourhood is also home to the couple's friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres.
