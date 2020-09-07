The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been meeting with Sir Elton John's interior designer to discuss redecorating their Californian home.

The couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - recently splashed out on a nine-bedroom abode in Santa Barbara and were put in touch with Martyn Lawrence Bullard by their pop star pal to discuss their vision for their family residence.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Elton put Harry and Meg in touch with Martyn after they moved to LA. They had a meeting and got on really well. Martyn was really helpful on where they should be house-hunting and what kind of properties.

''Some of his interiors are outrageous and over the top, but he's also great at working out exactly what the client wants and delivering it.''

As well as working on Elton and his husband David Furnish's Los Angeles apartment, Martyn also counts Kylie Jenner, Cher, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and designer Tommy Hilfiger among his clients.

A source said: ''Martyn's very popular and successful with all the big Hollywood stars. His taste is very extravagant and he doesn't come cheap, but the end result is breathtaking.''

The royal couple are also believed to have been consulting with James Corden's wife Julia and her business partner Vicky Charles - who helped redesign their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - about their plans for their new home.

Harry and Meghan's new home - which they moved into in July - is set in five acres of grounds, and as well as its nine bedrooms, it also has 16 bathrooms, a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, gym, game room, arcade, theatre, wine cellar and five-car garage, and has been updated with the latest Lutron lighting systems and Crestron, including iPad control.

The stunning grounds boast ancient olive trees, rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, children's cottage and a pool.

There is also a two-bedroom guest house, and for added privacy, there are multiple access gates before anyone can get near the abode.