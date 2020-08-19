'Stranger Things' creators the Duffer Brothers have promised the hit Netflix show won't end after the highly anticipated fourth season.
The Duffer Brothers have promised 'Stranger Things' won't end after the fourth season.
Co-creators Matt and Ross have opened up on the future of the Netfix science fiction drama and insisted while they already have the full story planned out, there will be at least one more series after the next run.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ross said: ''Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.
''[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.''
Meanwhile, his brother Matt revealed the scripts for the fourth season have been completed.
He added: ''We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts.
''For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.''
Production was halted early into filming due to the health crisis and while there are reportedly tentative plans to restart shooting in September, the ''safety of the cast and crew'' is paramount.
Ross explained: ''Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back.''
Previously, Gaten Matarazzo - who plays Dustin Henderson - suggested the best scenario would be for the show to go out on a high.
He said: ''I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed.
''I don't think any season should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story.''
While his castmate Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) thought five seasons would be ideal, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) wasn't sure the show needs that many.
He added: ''I think we definitely need one more to tie it all up.... Either one or two more, for sure. At least one more to tie it up.''
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Whether you were born in the 70's, 80's, 90's or 00's the story of Pennywise...