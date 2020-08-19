The Duffer Brothers have promised 'Stranger Things' won't end after the fourth season.

Co-creators Matt and Ross have opened up on the future of the Netfix science fiction drama and insisted while they already have the full story planned out, there will be at least one more series after the next run.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ross said: ''Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.

''[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.''

Meanwhile, his brother Matt revealed the scripts for the fourth season have been completed.

He added: ''We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts.

''For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.''

Production was halted early into filming due to the health crisis and while there are reportedly tentative plans to restart shooting in September, the ''safety of the cast and crew'' is paramount.

Ross explained: ''Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back.''

Previously, Gaten Matarazzo - who plays Dustin Henderson - suggested the best scenario would be for the show to go out on a high.

He said: ''I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed.

''I don't think any season should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story.''

While his castmate Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) thought five seasons would be ideal, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) wasn't sure the show needs that many.

He added: ''I think we definitely need one more to tie it all up.... Either one or two more, for sure. At least one more to tie it up.''