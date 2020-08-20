The Duchess of Sussex will appear at a virtual summit to encourage voting participation in the US.

The former 'Suits' actress has been unveiled as a surprise guest at the When All Women Vote Couch Party, which is being on Thursday (21.08.20) as part of the When We All Vote initiative.

The Duchess - who is currently living in Santa Barbara, California - will appear alongside the likes of Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Berry, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, and businesswoman Valerie Jarrett.

When We All Vote - which was launched in 2018 - counts Michelle Obama as one of its co-chairs.

The overarching ambition behind the event is to ''increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American''.

What's more, When We All Vote aims to honour ''the 19th Amendment, celebrate the women of colour who have fought to make the promise of the 19th Amendment a reality for ALL women, and highlight the need to expand voting rights for marginalised communities''.

The Duchess has previously stressed the importance of voting, saying it's important that citizens make their voices heard.

The royal - who has Archie, 15 months, with Prince Harry - said: ''I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless.

''I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.''