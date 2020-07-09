The Duchess of Sussex will be the keynote speaker at the Girl Up Leadership Summit.

The 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry - will join her friend Priyanka Chopra and former First Lady Michelle Obama in speaking at the virtual event which will take place between 13-15 July.

Girl Up announced on Twitter: ''The present is female! But don't take our word for it.

''Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex's advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!''

Meghan will give the keynote speech, Michelle will offer a special message, and Priyanka will take part in a Q and A session. Sheryl Sandberg is giving a talk on equality and female empowerment, while other stars who will also be involved in the summit include Chloe x Halle, Storm Reid, Jameela Jamil and Bebe Rexha.

Organisers of the conference previously admitted they were ''honoured'' to have Michelle involved with the conference on behalf of the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, a scheme which seeks to use education to empower adolescent girls around the world.

Girl Up's executive director, Melissa Kilby, said last month: ''We're honored to have Mrs. Obama with us at our summit this year. The impact she has made in this country, and around the world, is deeply inspiring and motivating to our girl leaders -she's a role model for using your voice.''

Girl Up was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and works with a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.