The Duchess of Sussex is ''so proud'' of the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen.

The 38-year-old royal previously made a series of visits to the group - which was set up in 2017 by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London - and had a Zoom call with volunteers in April, and on the anniversary of the tragic blaze, Meghan sent an audio message of support on behalf of herself and her husband, Prince Harry.

According to the Evening Standard newspaper, Meghan called volunteers at the Hubb Community Kitchen an ''example of love in action.''

She added: ''I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community.

''And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to to put love in action. And that's really what Hubb is all about.

''I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it's a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you've accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you.''

Meghan previously worked with the Hubb Community Kitchen to create her 'Together' cookbook, which featuring 50 recipes from the women and a foreword from the former 'Suits' actress.

Although the book aimed to raise £250,000, it raised well over £550,000 for Hubb, which provides food to those in need.

The tragic fire saw 72 people lose their lives when flames tore through a 24-storey flat block in the early hours of June 14, 2017, which was fuelled by the flammable cladding that lined the building.