The Duchess of Sussex reportedly got in trouble with royal aides for wearing an initial necklace in 2016.

The 38-year-old royal - who married Prince Harry in 2018 - was photographed wearing a Maya Brenner initial necklace adorned with the letters H and M, and the move apparently prompted complaints from palace aides.

In an excerpt from 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim: ''She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images - and new headlines.''

The book claims that the Duchess - who has Archie, 14 months, with Prince Harry - was left feeling ''frustrated and emotional'' about the call.

The authors explain: ''While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.''

The Duchess was reportedly left feeling as though she was in an impossible situation.

In a passage from the book obtained by People magazine, she is claimed to have said: ''They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message.

''I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer].''

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping down as senior member of the Royal Family.

The Queen subsequently revealed that although she would have ''preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family'', she respects their decision to ''live a more independent life''.