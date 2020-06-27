Duchess Meghan wants to show Prince Harry the best of Los Angeles.

The former 'Suits' star - who is currently residing in the United States with her husband and son after they stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - is keen to show her spouse the best the city has to offer when things ''go back to normal''.

A source shared in the upcoming book 'Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split With the House of Windsor': ''She's assuring Harry that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA. Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing.''

It comes after it was revealed Duchess Meghan hasn't ''ruled out'' a career in politics.

The 38-year-old former actress feels she has a ''mission'' to end systemic racism in the United States and wants to make her voice heard.

A source said recently of her political ambition: ''Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she's been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution. Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn't ruled out a career in politics.''

The Duchess of Sussex previously admitted she felt it would be ''wrong'' not to speak out in the wake of George Floyd's death.

She said: ''What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating. I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart.''