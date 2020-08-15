The Duchess of Sussex wanted to be in 'Made In Chelsea' before she met Prince Harry.

The former 'Suits' actress befriended British socialite Lizzie Cundy more than three years ago because she wanted the 52-year-old star to help her find an English boyfriend, and she told her pal that she was keen to land a role on the reality show because she thought it would boost her profile in the UK.

Speaking to New! magazine, Lizzie said: ''She wanted to get more well known in London and I was asked to introduce her to people as she was looking for an English boyfriend from London.

''She told me she wanted to be in 'Made In Chelsea'. Little did we know she was going to win the lottery and meet Prince Harry. But we got on famously and I really liked her.''

However, Lizzie claims she was ''ghosted'' by Meghan once she got engaged to the prince.

She said: ''Then when she met Harry I got ghosted. She cut me off along with Piers Morgan. I can understand because the celebrity world is very different to the royal world.

''I texted her going, 'Result - you're with Prince Harry!' She was like, 'Oh so exciting.' But when the ring went on the finger, I got dumped.''

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan - who have 14-month-old son Archie together - quit as senior members of the British Royal Family and relocated to Los Angeles, and Lizzie believes the decisions were made by the duchess.

She said: ''I feel that Harry didn't seem the same after meeting her and I was very sad they felt they had to live in LA - I think that's what she wanted. I always think she wanted that power and fame. I just feel sad about it to be honest, that Harry's had to leave the royal family.''