'Shahs of Sunset' star Nema Vand has claimed Duchess Meghan learnt his native Persian language Farsi to impress him when they were teenagers.

The reality star has recalled being at the sister school to Meghan Markle's all-girls Catholic high school, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and how the former 'Suits' star apparently took it upon herself to learn how to say ''You are so beautiful'' in Farsi and came and sat on his lap to tell him.

Appearing on the 'Reality Life with Kate Casey' podcast, he recalled: ''I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time.

''She was a year older than me.

''She knew what she was doing. She toyed with our hearts masterfully. We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment.

''She said to me in Farsi, 'You are so beautiful.' I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away.''

Nema insisted Meghan - who married British royal Prince Harry in May 2018 - seemed like she was much older than a teenager.

He added that Meghan, 38, was a ''woman among girls'', and that: ''Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind.''

He admitted: ''I like to hope Meghan Markle is watching 'Shahs of Sunset', and I like to hope she tells that almost make out story as authentically as I do.''

Nema also alleged that Meghan - who is back living back in Los Angeles, after she and Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March - broke the heart of their friend Gabe after she became a star on 'Suits' and ''ghosted'' him.

He spilled: ''If Meghan Markle listens to this - I'm gonna say this one time - Meghan, you really upset our friend Gabe.

''My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school, he said that after she got on 'Suits', they were friends for years afterwards.

''And he was like, 'Yeah, she kind of, like, ghosted me after Suits', and it, like, really hurt his feelings. I got the sense that Gabe really valued her friendship.''