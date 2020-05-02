Duchess Meghan is to launch her lifestyle website to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Duchess Meghan is to launch her lifestyle website to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Royal insiders have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to relaunch her The Tig website now her and her husband Prince Harry have stepped back as senior royals.
Royal expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast: ''I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig ... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.''
Duchess Meghan recently recorded a top-secret voiceover for 'Elephant' and she hopes her new Disney+ documentary will inspire people to ''take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way''.
She said: ''I hope that when people see this film, they see how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way. I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of the elephants to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...