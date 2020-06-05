Duchess Meghan has sponsored a dog kennel in her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's name.

The Duchess of Sussex - who has her 13-month-old son with her husband Prince Harry - revealed she made the sweet gesture as she wrote a foreword for UK animal welfare charity Mayhew's 2019 annual review.

She wrote: ''As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.''

And the 38-year-old royal and former actress went on to praise the work Mayhew was doing despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

She added: ''As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times,'' her statement began. ''What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew's mission was made for moments like these. It's not just about cats and dogs; it's about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community.

''In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew's work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient. Their foster program is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet.''