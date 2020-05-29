Duchess Meghan has been secretly working with an animal charity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex - who, along with her husband Prince Harry, quit as a senior member of the Royal Family in March and moved to Los Angeles - is a patron of Mayhew and has been in touch with the charity during the global health crisis.

Mayhew is an animal welfare charity working to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people in the community and Sarah Hastelow, PR and media officer for the charity revealed the royal has continued with her patronage since moving to LA.

She told Newsweek: ''The duchess has been in touch, I can't say much more than that. She originally got involved with us back in 2018 because she's been such a champion of animals and animal welfare.

''It's always been a passion of hers. When she was looking at patronages she got in touch. She really liked the fact we are a bit different and work with the vulnerable pet owners.

''Other charities don't have that side so that's what really drew her to us. It means absolutely everything to people to be able to keep their animals.

''A pet is often someone's only companion, their only source of comfort. To have their pet taken away at a time when everything else has been taken away as well would be the final straw for them. It would be devastating for them.''

A Sussex source added: ''The Duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time.

''One thing many people may not know is the range of work Mayhew does. It is not your classic animal charity. They are supporting so many other people in the community too.''

According to Sarah, donations are down amid the pandemic and they are working hard to raise more funds.

She explained: ''It costs approximately £6,000 [$7,400] a day to just keep Mayhew running. We receive no government support or anything so we rely completely on public donations, which are for the most part gathered from fundraising events.

''It's been a steady decline of operations and funds. We are trying to be as adaptive and reactive as possible.''