Duchess Meghan is worried her son will have no friends because she is too famous to socialise with other mothers in the usual way.

The Duchess of Sussex - who has Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 14 months, with her husband Prince Harry - is reportedly concerned about her little one because she has too much of a high profile to take him to Mommy & Me classes.

A source told the Daily Mail: ''Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy & Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is. She said she's just too well known to do normal things.

''Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can't do with adults.''

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are said to be enjoying their family time together during lockdown in Los Angeles.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: ''I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking. They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.''

And when lockdown is over, Meghan is keen to show Harry the best of Los Angeles.

A source shared of their plans: ''She's assuring Harry that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA. Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing.''