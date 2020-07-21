Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give ''punchier'' speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.
Duchess Meghan has more freedom to speak ''from the heart'' on topics such as racial injustice and gender, since she is no longer a senior royal.
The 38-year-old royal - who stepped down from her royal role earlier this year, along with her husband Prince Harry, and moved to Los Angeles - is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give ''punchier'' speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.
Speaking on the 'Heirpod' podcast, Omid Scobie, author of 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', said: ''[The Girl Up Leadership Summit speech] was Meghan really being able to talk without the constraints of some of the things you might have to bear in mind when writing a speech as a working member of the royal family.
''I understand she spent a long time preparing for this speech. Usually we see members of the royal family reading from very tight scripts when they go up onto a stage, I understand Meghan had bullet points.
''She was perhaps a little punchier than we've seen in the past. She spoke more from the heart than from a script.''
And Scobie revealed that Meghan's recent speech for the Girl Up Leadership Summit was a sign of what fans can expect of her in the future.
He explained: ''I had an interesting conversation with Team Sussex after this happened. They said this speech really spoke to many of the issues she will continue to focus on passionately moving forward, gender equity, racial injustice, youth empowerment...
''This worked as a really great preview for the Duchess of Sussex and some of her future speaking engagements.''
Meghan and Harry, 35, have joined the Harry Walker Agency and will be available to give talks on social issues such as racial justice, gender equality, the environment and mental health, according to the LA Times.
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.