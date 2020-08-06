Duchess Meghan confided in Bobbi Brown that she was dating a ''fellow from the UK'', before her romance with Prince Harry went public.

Former 'Suits' actress Meghan, 39, worked on a photoshoot with make-up guru Bobbi, 63, for The Coveteur in 2016, during the early days of her romance with Harry, 35, and she told Bobbi about her new man.

In a birthday tribute to Meghan on Instagram this week, Bobbi wrote: ''Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with. Sweet, cool and so funny. At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK. I didn't ask who. Saw them again at a very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day. Sweet as always (sic).''

Meghan and Bobbi filmed The Coveteur shoot in September 2016, where the star showed Bobbi how to apply make-up in the back of a moving Uber, and her romance with Harry was confirmed two months later in November.

Meanwhile, 'Finding Freedom', the new biography of Harry and Meghan written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand details the early days of their relationship and revealed that Meghan was charmed by Harry's use of the ghost emoji in text messages.

According to the book: ''His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face.

''For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.''

The book also suggests that Harry wasted no time in letting Meghan know that he ''was very interested'' in pursuing a relationship with her.

A friend of the Duchess said: ''He definitely didn't hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested.''

'Finding Freedom' also claims that Harry was the first person to say 'I love you' in the relationship, with friends revealing the pair were ''immediately obsessed'' with one and other.

The couple reportedly felt a ''palpable attraction'' following their first date in London, with Harry left in a ''trance'' and Meghan telling friends the relationship ''could have legs''.

Meghan and Harry - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year - married in Windsor, England in 2018 and are currently living in Los Angeles with their 15-month-old son Archie.