Duchess Meghan FaceTimed her friend from a bathtub the night before her wedding, to discuss her strained relationship with her father.

The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Prince Harry, 35, on May 19, 2018 - called a close pal the night before the big day to reveal she had sent her estranged dad Thomas Markle one last text before her wedding.

According to the new book 'Finding Freedom', written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan reportedly told her friend: ''I can't sit up all night just pressing send.''

The book also details conversations between Meghan and her friend, where she revealed her father had not answered the ''barrage of voicemails'' she left him.

According to the book, she said: ''Dad, I still love you. Nothing has changed. We're going to get you safely to London. I'm sending a car to come and get you.''

And Meghan allegedly told her friend: ''My God, my phone. I'm assuming he's getting my messages.''

Meghan hasn't spoken to her father - who confessed to staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her nuptials - since before the wedding.

And the retired lighting director, who pulled out of attending Meghan and Harry's wedding due to ill health, has claimed to have been ''ghosted'' by his daughter.

He said: ''I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father.''

Thomas, 76, also previously claimed his daughter - whose mother, Doria Ragland, was her only relative in attendance at her wedding - has a history of ''dumping'' those around her.

He said: ''My daughter dumped me one day before she got married, she has dumped my family, she has dumped Doria's family, she has dumped every family and now she is dumping the British family.''