Duchess Meghan dressed to ''go out with a bang'' for her final engagements as a senior royal.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her 35-year-old husband Prince Harry - who quit as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and moved to California - attended a series of final events in the UK in March and Meghan was determined to put on a sartorial show.

Among Meghan's stunning looks were a striking red cape dress by Safiyaa at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, a bold green Emilia Wickstead outfit at the Commonwealth Day service and a blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

According to new biography 'Finding Freedom' by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan and Harry's dramatic arrival in the rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards ''served as a showstopping reminder of their ability to command the world's attention''.

They added: ''Earlier in the day Daniel Martin (who, when planning all her looks for the week, had joked, 'Go out with a bang!') had done her makeup and George Northwood her hair.

''The pictures of the couple beaming under their umbrella as they arrived at the event went viral around the world.

''The sparkling rain in the frame was pure coincidence, but the confident walk into Mansion House venue and Meghan's blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham, were carefully planned.''