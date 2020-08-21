Duchess Meghan didn't know about the Commonwealth until she joined the Royal Family.

The 39-year-old former actress - who married Prince Harry in 2018 - opened up about the impact of Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Trust in a video call with young leaders from the organisation and admitted she only learned about the collective of 54 countries, of which the monarch is Head of State, when she became a member of the family.

On the QCT YouTube channel, she said: ''I think from my standpoint, being newer to the world of the Commonwealth, I lived in Canada for several years.

''It wasn't until joining The Family that I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth.

''They came with a question, they always offered a solution, and that's what I think is so inspiring and why I'm incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it's the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother.''

Meghan also took the opportunity to open up on the impact of social media.

She added: ''When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling...

''You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It's really that simple.''

Her 35-year-old husband was sat alongside her for the discussion, and he insisted the ''most important thing'' is to find ways to combat the issue.

He explained: ''Solutions are the most important thing, I learned in the Army, don't come to the table with a problem unless you've got a solution.''

Meanwhile, Harry also urged people to be open to showing their ''vulnerability''.

He said: ''If we are all able to show our vulnerability that doesn't mean that you're weak. If anything, I believe, that's probably showing most of your strength.'

''If you're so in touch with your emotions and you know where you are on each day... that's a super power.

''If everybody else is stuck in the old way, then the new way is surely to be able to think different and be ahead of everyone else.''