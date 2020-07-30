Duchess Meghan clashed with Queen Elizabeth's dresser over the tiara she wore on her wedding day.

At the time, it had been reported that the British monarch fell out with the former 'Suits' actress over her choice of jewellery for her wedding day to Prince Harry, but it has now been claimed that the row was actually with the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly.

As shared in 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', it is believed that Angela fell out with the Duke of Sussex as Prince Harry felt Angela wasn't allowing Duchess Meghan to get the tiara for her hair trail in advance of their May wedding.

For her big day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a gown created by British designer, Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy, for her big day. The stunning dress featured three quarter length sleeves and a bateau neck and was accompanied by a beautiful veil representing the Commonwealth.

The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Meghan also wore a diamond tiara, on loan from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Kensington Palace added: ''The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.''

She opted for earrings and a bracelet made by Cartier along with Givenchy shoes.

Prince Harry wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, as did his brother and best man Prince William.

The groom handpicked flowers for his bride's bouquet from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bridal bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.