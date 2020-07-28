Duchess Meghan's father Thomas Markle has hit out at his daughter and her husband Prince Harry for ''whining and complaining'' in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Duchess Meghan's father has lashed out at her for ''whining''.
Thomas Markle, 76, who has been estranged from his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, after the couple discovered he had colluded with the paparazzi, blasted the publication of new biography 'Finding Freedom', which details Harry and Meghan's issues with royal life.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything - because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
''I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now.''
Thomas also spoke about a passage from the book, published in The Times and Sunday Times, which claims that Harry and Meghan ''rejected'' getting protection for her father after her romance with Harry got serious.
He said: ''The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news.''
The retired lighting director, who pulled out of attending Meghan and Harry's wedding due to ill health, previously claimed to have been ''ghosted'' by his daughter.
He said: ''I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father.''
Thomas has also said his daughter - whose mother, Doria Ragland, was her only relative in attendance at her wedding - has a history of ''dumping'' those around her.
He said: ''My daughter dumped me one day before she got married, she has dumped my family, she has dumped Doria's family, she has dumped every family and now she is dumping the British family.''
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
The ultimate back to work playlist.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.